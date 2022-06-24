Food hygiene ratings handed to two Torridge takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

GJ's Pancake Bar, at 3 Meeting Street, Appledore, Bideford, Devon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 1.

And Pizza Time, at 39 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon was given a score of three on May 26.