Food hygiene ratings handed to two Torridge takeaways

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Torridge takeawaysNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Friday 24th June 2022 7:28 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
GJ's Pancake Bar, at 3 Meeting Street, Appledore, Bideford, Devon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 1.
And Pizza Time, at 39 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon was given a score of three on May 26.
It means that of Torridge's 51 takeaways with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.