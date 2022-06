Food hygiene ratings handed to two Torridge takeaways

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Tavistock Times Gazette. Read our privacy notice

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

GJ's Pancake Bar, at 3 Meeting Street, Appledore, Bideford, Devon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 1.

And Pizza Time, at 39 Mill Street, Bideford, Devon was given a score of three on May 26.