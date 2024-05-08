New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Granite Way Cafe at Okehampton Youth Hostel, Klondyke Road, Okehampton; rated on March 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Seven Stars Inn at South Tawton; rated on March 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Graylings Fish & Chips at Flat B, 8 High Street, North Tawton; rated on December 13