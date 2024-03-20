New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: let's TOAST at 2 Market Street, Okehampton; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Uphill Farm Events at PL20; rated on October 26
• Rated 1: The Forest Inn at Hexworthy, Princetown; rated on December 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: The George at 5 Market Street, Hatherleigh; rated on October 12