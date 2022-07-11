Food hygiene ratings given to two Torridge takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Beach Pasty Shack, at Westbourne Terrace, Westward Ho!, Devon was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 10.

And Slipway Takeaway, at Carousel Amusements, Westbourne Terrace, Westward Ho!, Bideford was also given a score of four on June 10.