A Colorado-born singer, composer and lyric poet is to give a rare performance in deepest West Devon to raise funds for a historic village church.
Josephine Foster will be giving a concert at St Petroc’s Church, Inwardleigh on Wednesday, May 6 from 6-9pm. All profits will go towards funding future church repairs.
Josephine is an opera student turned visionary folk experimentalist who breathes new life into archaic forms of music Her music channels the cultural archaeology of Harry Smith's old weird America.
Across 25 years of singular work, Foster plays at the boundaries of psych-folk hymnody, country blues, lieder and avant-song, lending her characteristic mezzo-soprano and interpretative wit to collaborations with underground musicians far and wide.
The support on the night is Bill Murray, a Dartmoor folk singer based in North Tawton, who will be known to many folk music enthusiasts in the area.
A founding member of the Dartmoor Folk Festival, he is a powerful performer of traditional songs, often accompanying them on his English concertina.
As well as offering an opportunity to enjoy the music, the concert is also a wonderful opportunity to visit a hidden rural church built of granite with a Norman font which enjoys fantastic views of the highest tors on Dartmoor. An atmospheric avenue of ancient copper beeches leads up to the old church.
The venue is St Petroc's Church, Inwardleigh. EX20 3AN. Ticket holders are advised to arrive early to park and lift share as spaces are limited, as the concert is seated. Hotdogs are included in the ticket price and there will also be food and drink for sale.
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