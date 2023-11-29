Stephen Fryer, a member of the RAF Harrowbeer group, said: “It’s fantastic we have this opportunity to have a full-size replica available if we can raise the money to buy it. It won’t be able to fly as it doesn’t have an engine and the most it could do if it was airborne in some way, would be to glide! To have a bespoke replica Spitfire built especially for us would cost £90,000, which is far out of reach of a small group like ours, so this is a relatively affordable, and rare, opportunity. However, it would be amazing and a dream come true for us as a group of people who love recreating wartime scenarios through living history displays. We organise and hold the popular August event, the RAF Harrowbeer 1940s Weekend, when other groups join us in recreating many World War II situations with people in uniforms and military tents plus vehicles and music of the time. The Spitfire could also be shown at other shows in the area and also be hired out to parties, weddings and used as an educational resource.”