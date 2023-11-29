AN ICONIC symbol of Britain’s World War II resistance could be landing in West Devon if a group of local history enthusiasts have their way.
The RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group is reaching for the sky, with a rare chance to buy a replica Spitfire to be the centrepiece of its events. This aims to bring back the glory days of the former fighter plane’s base at the Yelverton airfield and act as a fitting tribute to those who died whilst serving at the airfield during WWII.
RAF Station Harrowbeer was the home to squadrons of probably this most famous and capable plane, along with air-sea rescue Walruses, Blenheim Bombers Hawker Hurricanes and Typhoons, Westland Whirlwinds and Mustangs.The RAF wartime fans they could have a Spitfire in their possession, albeit a full-size replica that does not fly. Even so, the plane will still cost £47,000 and a gofundme online appeal aims to reach the target.
Stephen Fryer, a member of the RAF Harrowbeer group, said: “It’s fantastic we have this opportunity to have a full-size replica available if we can raise the money to buy it. It won’t be able to fly as it doesn’t have an engine and the most it could do if it was airborne in some way, would be to glide! To have a bespoke replica Spitfire built especially for us would cost £90,000, which is far out of reach of a small group like ours, so this is a relatively affordable, and rare, opportunity. However, it would be amazing and a dream come true for us as a group of people who love recreating wartime scenarios through living history displays. We organise and hold the popular August event, the RAF Harrowbeer 1940s Weekend, when other groups join us in recreating many World War II situations with people in uniforms and military tents plus vehicles and music of the time. The Spitfire could also be shown at other shows in the area and also be hired out to parties, weddings and used as an educational resource.”
The replica is currently with the builders, Replica Aircraft Fabrications (of Cornwall) after the present owner decided to sell it. The company has offered to paint the aircraft in the colours of one of the squadrons at the former RAF Station which would give it a home identity. The Spitfire will be kept offsite in safe storage. The replica is based on the 1943 Spitfire MkIX from 1943, with canon and machine guns a more powerful Rolls Royce Merlin engine than previous models with a four-blade propeller. Stephen, who runs a small computer repair business in Horrabridge, added: “Everybody knows what a wonderful aircraft the Spitfire is, and what it looks like. It would be fantastic for the RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group to own this replica and we hope lots of people can get behind our ambition to give it a home at Harrowbeer.”