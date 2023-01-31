The CLA South West - which represents the interest of farmers, landowners and rural businesses in Wiltshire, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Somerset - says the figure is probably even higher as incidents of fly-tipping on private land are not included in the official figures, yet this is where an increasing amount of waste is being dumped. CLA President Mark Tufnell welcomed the progress but says the figures do not reflect the full scale of the problem. He said: “We’re pleased to see, following years of campaigning by the CLA, that progress is being made in the fight against fly-tipping – including increased penalty fines which have led to an overall decrease in incidences.