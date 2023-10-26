The offer comes as the area braces itself for damage by potential damage by Storm Ciaran which was due to have hit the SW tonight (November 1), continuing into Friday. The storm, which has provoked a Met Office yellow weather warning due to expected strong winds and torrential rain, was heralded by wind and heavy rain. The weather is expected to cause flooding due to already saturated ground. The forum has extended its Emergency Resilience Grant scheme until next April so Devon communities affected by flash flooding on Sunday, September 17, can seek help. Funding is offered to help create emergency plans and for small scale flood works and resilience equipment. Details at Devon Communities Together website or contact [email protected]