FIVE baby hedgehogs have been rescued by an Okehampton charity when they were made homeless.
The hoglets and mum were taken to North Park Vets, Okehampton, after their nest was disturbed in South Tawton over two weeks ago now.
They were then collected by Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue at Okehampton and looked after. They will all be released into the wild later.
Pam Pemberton, of Greatfield, said: “They are in a very large safe outside enclosure. Mum has remade her nest, has lots to eat and drink and and they are all doing well.”
The animals will be released as close as possible to where they were found when farm sheds were being cleared. They are three weeks old and willl be released when they are about eight weeks old and weigh between 500 to 600 grammes. The mother has been named Pickles, but no names have been given to the babies because staff will disturb therm as little as possible - so their gender, for naming purpose, is unknown.
Pam said people clearing their gardens during the summer should be careful not to disturb nests which are made of grass and leaves. She rescued 122 hedgehogs last year and each costs about £40 to look after with vets fees included for worming and sometimes to patch up injuries.
The charity is holding a fund-raising coffee morning for hedgehog rescue and British Heart Foundation at The Ockment Centre, Okehampton on Saturday, June, 29, from 9.30am to 12noon.. Crafted items, homemade produce including cakes and jams, plants a tombola and raffle will also be on offer and a Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue information stand.