THE FIRST delivery of food parcels which are part of a new surplus food scheme will take place next week.
Calstock Parish Council have teamed up with Devon and Cornwall Food Action to help deliver a scheme where families and individuals can purchase a food box for £20 that provides £80 worth of food.
The first delivery will be on Monday, August 7 from 11am-12.30pm at Delaware Pre-School, Albaston, PL18 9EZ. You need to be able to pick up from the Pre-School and bring a method of payment (cash or card). An order form can be found on the Calstock Parish Council website or to place an order email: [email protected].