Arsonists damaged the inside of Princetown public toilets last night (Thursday).
Firefighters from the village fire station were called to the blaze at about 8.30pm.
Crews put out the fire with a hose and used breathing apparatus.
A Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service statement said: “Two fire engines were sent to reported fire in a public convenience in Princetown.
“On arrival crews confirmed this was one small building that had a fire within one of the toilets. Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet and also used a thermal image camera and cleared smoke with a fan.
“The fire was started deliberately and the fire was confined to the toilet only.”
