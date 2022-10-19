Fire station raises £2,102

Subscribe newsletter
CALLINGTON Community Fire Station has raised a total of £2102 from its summer open day.
The money raised will be given to The Fire Fighters Charity which offers lifelong support for fire service personnel and families empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.
The open day that took place on Saturday August 20 at Callington Fire Station was a chance for the community to meet their local fire crew, watch demonstrations and enjoy a fun-filled family day.
Matt Borlase, fire officer and open day organiser said: ‘ After the recent years due to covid where the community has been isolated by restrictions, it was amazing to see everyone coming out and sharing the experience with everyone. This was our first open day for a long time so we wanted to make it as interactive as we could for everyone who joined us on the day. The entire day was amazing, we had so much fun and we can’t thank everyone enough for their kind support in not only turning up to join in, but to kindly donate to such a great charity. We look forward to our next open day where we will implement so many different aspects of a firefighters role to share with everyone.’
Natalie Searle, community fundraiser for The Fire Fighters Charity said: ‘Callington Open Day was a fantastic event , where the local community came out to support their local Fire Station.
‘Thank you to everyone at Callington Fire Station for all their hard work putting on such a great event in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.’
