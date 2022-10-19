Fire station raises £2,102

Matt Borlase, fire officer and open day organiser said: ‘ After the recent years due to covid where the community has been isolated by restrictions, it was amazing to see everyone coming out and sharing the experience with everyone. This was our first open day for a long time so we wanted to make it as interactive as we could for everyone who joined us on the day. The entire day was amazing, we had so much fun and we can’t thank everyone enough for their kind support in not only turning up to join in, but to kindly donate to such a great charity. We look forward to our next open day where we will implement so many different aspects of a firefighters role to share with everyone.’