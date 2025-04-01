A TEIGNBRIDGE fire crew are gearing up to cycle to Spain in full fire-service kit for charity.
Chagford Fire Station’s Finbar, Frank, Greg, Mark, Nick, Rex and Tom with special guest Blaze Bear will depart for the ‘New York of the Mediterranean’ on May 25, with the municipality’s Llevant Beach serving as the finish line.
The more than 1,000 mile journey is in aid of The Firefighters Charity.
The crew, whose ages range from 21 to 58-years-old, have been preparing for the challenge since June 2024.
‘We all work regular jobs alongside our fire service roles, leaving us little time to train’ the station said on its JustGiving page.
‘This is an intense, brave challenge, considering the distance, the wearing of fire kit, most of our ages and the physical demands that will be required, attacking steep terrain and facing hot weather.
‘Please consider supporting us on our mission to raise awareness and as much money for The Firefighters Charity’ the station added.
With no expert training or expensive bikes, the crew will cycle first to Plymouth, before boarding a ferry to Spain.
Chagford Fire Station have set themselves the goal of raising £12,500 for The Firefighters Charity.
The charity specialises in providing both physical and mental support for firefighters and their families.
Finbar, Frank, Greg, Mark, Nick, Rex and Tom’s journey can be followed on Facebook.
The crew have launched a new page, ‘Benidorm or Bust’, where people can follow along once the journey gets underway next month.
To support the station, visit the Just Giving website and enter ‘Chagford Fire Station’ into the search-box or click here.