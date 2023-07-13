ORGANISERS of a protest march calling for the Tamar tolls to be abolished are ramping up their campaign to encourage Cornish residents to join the march.
The Tamar Toll Action Group has organised a “call to action” peaceful protest march across the Tamar Bridge next weekend. On Saturday, July 29 protesters will be gathering to show councillors that they want change.
The campaign is gathering momentum through their new leaflet campaign where organisers are hoping to distribute thousands of leaflets to residents.
Scott Slavin, vice chair of the Tamar Toll Action Group said: ‘We’re making headway.
‘We have about 5,000 leaflets that we are delivering to try and increase awareness of the campaign.
‘We recently had a stand at the Tamar Valley Fete and people were very supportive of the campaign. We’ve had good feedback so far and a couple of hundred people have said they are ‘going’ on the Facebook event.
‘We’re hoping for nice weather and a good turnout to illustrate how many people consider this an important issue.’
Next Saturday, people will gather at Alexandra Square Car Park in Saltash at 12.30pm and march across the bridge at 1pm. A rally will be taking place on the Plymouth side of the bridge at 1.30pm and the group will return to Saltash Regatta at 2pm where TTAG will have a stall.
Five speakers will be present at the event talking on the Cornish and Devon sides of the river including Cornwall and Callington councillor Andrew Long, Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath Colin Martin, Phil Hutty, Cornwall councillor for Looe East and Deviock, Armand Toms and Plymouth city councillor Stephen Hulme.
For further updates visit: https://www.tamartollactiongroup.org/