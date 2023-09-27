THE FIGHT to save the high streets of several towns by opposing proposed on-street parking charges has moved up a gear with affected local authorities potentially joining forces.
Tavistock Town Council is one of several authorities which fear forcing drivers to pay to park in their main shopping areas of would deter them from visiting in favour of frequenting supermarkets with free car parks and so damage trade.
The gauntlet is likely to be thrown down to Devon County Council by Tavistock Town Council and other smaller councils in a battle of the minnows against the larger power.
Tavistock council agreed to write to other authorities also on the hit list for parking charges and propose a joint campaign, based on strength in numbers.
A campaign has already been spearheaded by the traders in Tavistock under the banner of the ‘Stop the Meters' campaign and led by the Business Improvement District or BID.
Businesses are seeking to safeguard their livelihoods and maintain the fragile health of the high street which is under threat from the cost of living crisis.
The current regime covers streets in the town centre which currently gives drivers one hour free parking before any parking sanctions kick in policed by traffic wardens.
The county council is suggesting introducing 30 minutes' free parking prior to charging in order to increase the turnover of shoppers, encourage shoppers to use more sustainable ways of travel and to persuade more use of longer stay car parks.
Tavistock Town Council clerk Carl Hearn described the charging plan as ‘ill-conceived’, especially during the cost of living crisis. The main fault with the proposal was that it was not matched by any evidence that charging would benefit the town or back the county’s case. In contrast, the town had evidence that showed the new charging plan would harm trade. He would expect the evidence to be followed by consultation.
A survey by BID had the following findings: 100 per cent of respondents were against the DCC proposal, Most of the people who use the on-street parking are from Tavistock or the surrounding villages. They will be affected most. 35 per cent of vehicles are parked for less than ten minutes (will they have to get a ticket, even if it’s free?) 65 per cent of vehicles were parked for less than 30 minutes (which will probably be free according to DCC proposals). 89 per cent of respondents said that they would either reduce their visits to town or not come at all. This is likely to cause a reduction in spend on the High Street of about 48 to 55 per cent. Options under consultation are to leave the current system in place, or have pay and display on one street or widen the scope of charging area.
Cllr Steve Hipsey, also a BID director, said: “It’s very disappointing that the county is making this proposal without any consultation or evidence to back their case. They are proposing 30 minutes free parking. As most people we surveyed parked for less than 30 minutes, is it economic, will DCC gather enough revenue to cover their costs?”
He said: “We then asked people if the charges would affect use and 89 per cent of people would reduce their visits or not come to Tavistock. This is harmful to the town because we are already losing shops and banks. If we make it hard for visitors, then more businesses will close and eventually it will not be economic for people to come to Tavistock.”
He added that if DCC suggested a cashless system, it would disenfranchise many older people who don’t have the smartphone technology to pay for parking and any fines.
Tavistock council agreed to explore how to collaborate with other authorities and to express their disappointment about DCC’s ‘failure to have an evidence-based plan’.