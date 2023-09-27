A survey by BID had the following findings: 100 per cent of respondents were against the DCC proposal, Most of the people who use the on-street parking are from Tavistock or the surrounding villages. They will be affected most. 35 per cent of vehicles are parked for less than ten minutes (will they have to get a ticket, even if it’s free?) 65 per cent of vehicles were parked for less than 30 minutes (which will probably be free according to DCC proposals). 89 per cent of respondents said that they would either reduce their visits to town or not come at all. This is likely to cause a reduction in spend on the High Street of about 48 to 55 per cent. Options under consultation are to leave the current system in place, or have pay and display on one street or widen the scope of charging area.