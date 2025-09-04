Fewer elective operations were cancelled at the last minute by the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust last year, recent figures show.
Meanwhile, the number reached a record high in England.
The King's Fund, a health think tank, said both short-term factors and "systemic" issues within the NHS are to blame.
Figures from NHS England show Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust cancelled 1,237 elective operations at the last minute for non-clinical reasons in the year to June.
It was down from 1,278 the previous year.
Overall, NHS providers across England cancelled some 85,018 elective operations at the last minute in the recent year – up 7% from 79,757 in the year to June 2024.
It was the figure for the 12-month period since comparable records began in 2003-04.
But it only accounted for 0.97% of the 8.8 million elective admissions recorded in the year to June, which was in line with the year before.
Data collection was paused in April 2020 due to the pandemic and resumed in the last three months of 2021.
While the number of operations cancelled at the last minute has remained broadly similar to pre-pandemic figures, the proportion of patients not treated within 28 days of cancellation has increased.
Following the cancellations in the year to June, 22% (19,106) of patients were not treated within 28 days of cancellation, which NHS England requires of hospitals that cancel last minute.
Although this was down slightly from 23% the previous year, it was significantly higher than the 9% recorded pre-pandemic in the year to June 2019.
At Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, 11% (136) of patients with cancelled operations were not treated within 28 days last year.
In comparison, these figures stood at 15% (190) the year before.
Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at The King's Fund, said the figures are "not surprising".
She explained the growing level of patients facing long waits is due to short-term factors – such as growing waiting lists, strikes and seasonal pressures – and more "systemic" issues – including understaffing, a lack of beds and high rates of staff sickness.
She added: "It must be really hard for patients, because it means they are waiting even longer for their care.
"We know it's a physical struggle for them, and having to wait longer probably impacts their mental health as well."
Ms Jefferies called on the Government to resolve industrial action to avoid relying on fewer staff and prioritising emergency over elective care, and to address increasing elective care waits.
Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said: "NHS leaders and their teams have been working incredibly hard to drive down waiting lists and good progress has been made, unfortunately, however it is sometimes necessary to cancel a very small proportion of operations.
"Healthcare leaders know well the dismay this can cause to patients who can be left waiting in pain."
He said there are various reasons for cancellations, including rising demand for emergency care, which he said has been increasingly frequent since the pandemic.
"More than a decade of being starved of capital investment has also left much of the NHS estate with crumbling buildings or out-dated equipment which compromise patient safety and can often mean limits on how many operations can be performed," he added.