In social media posts published on the Tavistock Times and Okehampton Times Facebook pages in May 2023 asking for residents of the borough to share their views on whether they would like to see the former network restored, the overwhelming majority of respondents stated were in favour of reintroduction of the full northern route, connecting Okehampton and Tavistock and Tavistock with Bere Alston, with some drawing reference to the success of the Dartmoor Line. Reasons for support from Tavistock residents included alleviating congestion on roads such as the A386 into Plymouth and enhancing connectivity to the mainline to allow for faster onward travel to destinations such as London. One resident suggested the return of the Princetown to Yelverton railway line in order to showcase steam trains. Only one respondent advanced an opinion against reintroduction of the former railway network, suggesting that rail services would be used by county line drug dealers and that lines would quickly become strewn with litter and graffiti. Residents of Okehampton and the surrounding areas, whilst in favour of restoration, also called for speedy completion of the new West Devon Transport Hub and for former stations at Sampford Courtenay and North Tawton to be reinstated along the Dartmoor Line.