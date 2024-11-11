The blackening forest around me felt familiar—the pale rock faces jutting out between the canopy, the scent of the pines in the air – it was just like the Tamar forests of home. An unfamiliar sound jolted me back to reality. I stopped, and listened more intently. The shake of a tree and the consequential thuds of falling apples confirmed the presence of something large in the undergrowth. The sound pushed through the bushes once again. The raspy breath of a large animal cut through the air. A low, guttural growl. My heartbeat drowned out the rest. I backed away slowly, and made my exit as I came. I hiked home a little unnerved, but mostly excited.