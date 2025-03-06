A WEST Devon charity helping fathers and male carers combat isolation and build stronger connections with their children has received support from a business.
Through its Neighbourhood Fund South West Water has provided support to Who Let the Dads Out? in Okehampton.
This support has enabled fathers to attend DadFest – an outdoor festival bringing families together, fostering friendships, and promoting positive mental wellbeing.
Who Let The Dads Out? was established in response to the growing issue of male isolation, particularly among fathers of young children. In Okehampton alone, 25 men have taken their own lives in the past 18 months, three of whom had children under the age of four.
By providing a welcoming environment where dads can connect, the charity aims to reduce loneliness and strengthen support networks, helping to prevent more families from facing similar tragedies.
Paul, a father who attended DadFest, said: “I'm grateful to South West Water for giving me the opportunity to attend DadFest. I was unsure about spending the weekend trying to entertain my three children, but there were many activities for them and everything was well organised – it was a really lovely event. I hope to go again.”
The festival featured a range of outdoor activities, including bushcraft, storytelling and team challenges, all designed to encourage dads and their children to spend quality time together while also giving fathers a chance to meet others in a similar position.
Ketan Hindocha, South West Water’s customer director, said: “Charities like Who Let The Dads Out? provide such fantastic opportunities to bring families together and support mental wellbeing for people in our region and we’re proud to be able to support some of the amazing work they do.”
South West Water’s Neighbourhood Fund was launched to support grassroots initiatives that strengthen communities and improve lives across the region.