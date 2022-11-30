A COMMUNITY river walk is taking place next weekend and will be led by Father Christmas himself.
The festive walk organised by the Gunnislake Community Matters group will involve a Gunnislake river walk that will be led by Father Christmas. The walk will last approximately one hour. The community walk will then finish with a stop-off at The Cornish Inn pub for mince pies from 12 noon. Those wishing to join the walk on Saturday December 17 should meet at Gunnislake car park at 11am.
Suitable footwear is advised and well behaved dogs are welcome.
For more information visit:www.facebook.com/groups/GunnislakeCommunityMatters/