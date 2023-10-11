PLANS have been submitted for a rural workers home on a farm between Bridestowe and Sourton.
Mr and Mrs Horn farm 120 acres at Catsmoor Cross, keeping cattle, appilcation 3200/23/FUL.
They rear cattle and need accommodation on the site to look after them. They need to be on the site all year around as they both look after calves born from their own herd and fatten up calves bought in at various times of the year. Sheep and pigs are also being reared on site
A statement from a planning consultant with the application said: “The enterprise has multiple needs for an on-site worker who is able to respond to the often physically demanding and hazardous elements of the business that can require attention at short notice, at any time of day or night and in all conditions. This often involves young livestock, needing immediate emergency care and constant monitoring.”
Meanwhile, at Way Barton Farm in Bridestowe, an application has been made, 3073/23/FUL, to put up a stable block, a tractor shed and a separate feed store and tack room.
Applicant Ms J Lewis-Thompson keeps two horses on her six-acre holding. She wants to build accommodation for her horses, a shed for her tractor and other machinery and and a tack and feed store. She already has a sand school – an arena to exercise her horses – on the site. She would like to put stable and other buildings next to the sand school on the site. A planning statement with the application states that there are no near neighbours who stand to be disturbed by the development. Comments are invited on the application via the planning section of the WDBC site by Thursday, October 26. In Bere Ferrers parish, meanwhile, there is an application for planning permission for a general purpose agricultural building at Tuckermarsh, near Bere Alston (2920/23/FUL), map reference Sx 445 672.. A planning statement with the application states that Mr and Mrs Jeans farm Dartmoor sheep and want to put up the building for lambing and storing feed on site. Comments invited by Tuesday, October 26.
In Ottery near Lamerton an application has been submitted to create an outdoor education facilty on a plot of farmland, with a polytunnel and temporary classroom. The applicants, who recently held a village meeting to explain their plans, said the site would be used only during term time between the hours of 9.30am and 2.30pm. They said of the meeting: ‘Many were pleased to heard that we would be opening the eyes of young adults to varied career paths with a focus on the outdoors. They stated that people who attended the meeting, in August, had volunteered to help work with the young people.’