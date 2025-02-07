“Part of the frustration is also that what feels as not so long ago, farmers took stock of what was happening in the industry – the effect of foot and mouth disease, bird flu, and other challenges meant that many started to diversify by injecting cash or taking out loans to set themselves up with new income streams such as holiday lets, to make the farming element financially sustainable. With the rise of inheritance tax coupled with the changes to the Furnished Holiday Lets regime and other capital gains tax and IHT proposed changes, farmers feel that they’ve been through enough turmoil and are once again hit by the most recent government proposals.