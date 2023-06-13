A FARM Net Zero event is taking place this Saturday (June 24).
The Farm Carbon Toolkit community event, at the hub of the Stoke Climsland Farm cluster will be held at Alren Farm, Stoke Climsland from 11am until 2pm.
Bonny Lightfoot of Alren farm has been one of the farmers central to building the award winning 21– strong Stoke Climsland Farm Cluster. The Lottery-funded event will feature a selection of speakers discussing the work being done on the farm to improve water quality and support biodiversity.
To find out more and reserve your spot visit the Westcountry Rivers Trust Facebook Page.
Pasties will be provided.