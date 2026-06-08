SHALLOWFORD Farm on Dartmoor is holding a free community fete this summer to mark its 50th anniversary.
The celebration will take place on Saturday, July 18 when the farm will open its gates for a day of family-friendly activities and entertainment.
Visitors can expect farm animals, nature-based activities, Morris dancing, storytelling, games and food stalls, all set within the scenic surroundings of Dartmoor National Park.
The event is open to everyone, whether they have been previously involved with the farm, near Widecombe-in-the-Moor, or are discovering it for the first time.
Although entry is free, tickets must be booked in advance, with organisers warning that availability is limited.
Shallowford Farm provides educational experiences for young people.
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