Calstock Parsh Councillors have issued heartfelt thanks and farewells to clerk Sue Lemon on announcement of her resignation.
Gifting Sue with a card and flowers at the most recent parish council meeting last Tuesday evening (August 8), council chair Jim Wakem said: “It is with great sadness that you are leaving. We’ve faced times of difficulty, especially with covid, and the council has changed since you began, however we would like to thank you very much for all that you have done for the parish with your wisdom and guidance.”
Cllr Wakem also shared plans to host a formal dinner to say further farewells next month.
Deputy clerk Clare Bullimore has now succeeded Sue as parish clerk.