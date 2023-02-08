Tavistock Fairtrade Group is encouraging anyone aged under 21 to produce an original piece of artwork for the first Fairtrade Fortnight of activities from Monday, February 27.
The art should be generated by the question ‘What does Fairtrade mean to you?’ Since 2005, Tavistock has been supporting Fairtrade, raising the profile of producers and farmers worldwide. This is an open competition and winners will be announced on Friday, March 10. Entry forms are at Tavistock Library and should be submitted there by Monday, March 6.