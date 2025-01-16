A new blasting notification service has been introduced for residents who live near Hingston Down Quarry in Gunnislake.
The free service created by the operators, Heidelberg Materials, can be received by email and/or text and includes a weekly update which will advise of planned blast times for the week ahead, plus a follow up notification approximately half an hour before each blast takes place.
Hingston Down Quarry produces crushed rock, sand and gravel which is used for various construction materials such as concrete and asphalt.
To sign up to the blasting notifications, email: [email protected] and advise which method you would prefer to receive the notification.
Either by text (don’t forget to provide a mobile number) and/or by email.