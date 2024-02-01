A WEST DEVON explorer is looking to strengthen his alliance of marine scientists which are embarking on a groundbreaking project to collect evidence of climate change.
Jim McNeill, who runs Global Warrior environmental expeditions from Princetown, is organising his latest inititaive Ocean Warrior in partnershiop with the Marine Biological Association, Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML) and University of Plymouth to demonstrate the importance and feasibility of real-time net zero marine science in backing up long-range environmental research in tracking changes in extreme regions.
He is seeking to recruit to add to his team of citizen and professonal scientists who will sail later this year on Ocean Warrior. They will travel sustainably on board the wooden sailing vessel Linden to collect data using advanced sensors from the Arctic ocean and ice which shows the health of the water and the planet.
Jim, Ocean Warrior’s founder, said: “Our vision is to raise awareness, educate, and captivate a diverse audience about the vital significance of Earth’s extreme environments in humanity’s struggle for survival.
“Through this collaboration, we aim to empower ordinary individuals from all walks of life to take action in addressing the greatest crisis humanity has ever faced – climate change. No previous sailing or expedition experience is necessary as full certificated training is provided.”
For more information about Ocean Warrior see global-warrior.com