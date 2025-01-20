AN exhibition showcasing emerging artists, makers and designers in the South West opens in Bovey Tracey this weekend.
Beginning their 2025 schedule of contemporary craft shows, and as part of their seventieth anniversary events, MAKE Southwest are presenting Making It, an exhibition which celebrates the very best new artists, designers and makers in the region.
Held every two years at MAKE’s prestigious Jubilee Gallery, Making It is one of the UKs leading showcases for innovation, diversity and collaboration in craft and making.
This year it presents the work of 25 emerging artists who are either self-taught, have undertaken apprenticeships, or are recently graduated, alongside an engaging programme of public and exhibitor events.
The regular, biennial exhibition is a valuable springboard for new makers in the south west and is just one part of MAKE Southwest’s ongoing commitment to supporting artists at every stage of their career.
As a registered charity, MAKE works to educate aspiring makers, and to help them develop their practice through professional mentoring opportunities.
Most importantly MAKE offers artists the chance to be part of a thriving craft community, and to exhibit their work alongside other emerging and established artists.
All MAKE members and exhibitors are peer selected for the quality and originality of their work, and in relation to the standards set by MAKE’s Green Maker Initiative, which aims to highlight creatives who are reducing their impact on the environment through their choice of materials and working processes.
Making It 2025 includes: metalwork by Willow Bloomfield; sculpture by Emily Gibbard and Jamie Lord; ceramics by Russell Martin; textiles by Lily Abbott; photography by Molly Budd; jewellery by Clare Maiden, Kaja Bennett, Sarah Drury and Rachael Plassard; handmade print by Alice Corile and Kathryn Stewart; wood by John Crossley and Richard Crossley; and mixed media by Milly Aburrow, Lisa McEleny, Jamie Dun, Nyk Pimm-Smith, Olana Light, Karen Painter, Sirun Chiarini, Francesca Lawrence, Jenny Gracie and Tyrone Vera.
To accompany the show, site-specific art collective In the Making will contribute a series of installations and events, including a film outlining their practice.
Making It runs from January 25 to March 8 at Make Southwest, based at Riverside Mill in Bovey Tracey.
The exhibition is open from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am to 5pm. For further details, and to book talks, workshops and events, see www.makesouthwest.org.uk.
MAKE Southwest, formerly known as the Devon Guild of Craftsmen, is an acclaimed exhibition space for contemporary craft and design, as well as a leading charity for craft education.
Located on the edge of Dartmoor, it presents in-house and touring contemporary craft exhibitions and events throughout the year. MAKE Southwest was originally founded as Devon Guild of Craftsmen in 1955 by a small group of makers, led by Edward Baly, who were enthusiastic about promoting the best in regional craftwork.
Housed at Riverside Mill in Bovey Tracey, MAKE Southwest offers visitors a retail space which sells the work of member artists, alongside three gallery spaces which exhibit the best in contemporary British craft.