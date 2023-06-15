The PRINCETOWN Library team of volunteers was visited by Libraries Unlimited’s human resources manager to receive their Excellent Teamwork Award for 2023.
The award was given to all members of the volunteer team at the library. Whilst typically given to an individual, head librarian Heather Chapman nominated the entire team as she wished to see them formally recognised for their stellar contribution to the library’s continued operation, particularly throughout the winter months, which has allowed the library to operate as a free warm space and extend its opening hours — open to all members of the community.
Beth Reynolds, HR manager for Libraries Unlimited, who selected Princetown Library to win the award, said: ‘This was such a lovely nomination from Heather, she really expressed how much the volunteers are here help at this single staff library and how much she has been able to do as a result of them giving their time.
‘Volunteers have gone above and beyond to provide for their community in Princetown — what a fantastic example to lead by. It’s understandable why Heather couldn’t choose just one individual and instead nominated the whole team; they’re all doing such a fantastic job.
‘We have 54 libraries across Devon with over 500 volunteers, so we’re a big organisation, but this nomination, above all, just showed how valued volunteers are. We always recognise the time that people give us for free, which is why we have the volunteer awards. We’re almost back up to the number of hours being given we were seeing before covid, which I think shows how valued libraries are for everyone.’
Libraries Unlimited is a registered charity responsible for running all libraries in Devon (excluding those in Plymouth) on behalf of Devon County Council and Torbay Council.
Heather said: ‘All our team do so many things to help, they spread hours out to cover different days at all different times. It’s about all of them doing these things together which allow us to keep doing so many things. For me, this is really special to see everyone commemorated for what they do.’
Following the award’s presentation, with a certificate and a voucher being given to the library, those in attendance enjoyed a spread of food and drink.
Heather and the volunteers are looking forward to what the summer has to offer at Princetown Library. This includes the Summer Reading Challenge (a national competition held annually across all UK libraries in which children read six books to receive a medal and a certificate) which has a games and sports theme this year and a visit from Boo to a Goose theatre company for a performance of Storm in a Teacup on July 31, suited to families.
On Saturday, July 15, folk singer Jim Causley will be joined by Bill Murray to perform a special concert in the library featuring his Songs of Dartmoor as part of his tour of the moors.