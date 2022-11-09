Exbourne man sentenced for assaulting four police officers
Wednesday 9th November 2022 2:30 pm
AN EXBOURNE man has been ordered to pay nearly £1,000 in fines and costs after admitting assaulting four police officers.
Connor Lynch, 27, was sentenced by Exeter magistrates on Monday (November 7) for the assaults in Exeter on September 4.
He pleaded guilty to all four offences at an earlier hearing.
Magistrates fined him £500 and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to two of the victims. He was also ordered to pay £200 towards funding victim services and £85 towards court costs, a total of £985. This is to be paid off in £50 monthly instalments.
He must also take part in a community order for a year under supervision.
