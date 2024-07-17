After leaving the Army, Rob, from the North West of England, was supported by Help for Heroes and its Hidden Wounds mental health service, while waiting for NHS help: “I never thought I would have to turn to a charity for support. But I am so glad they were there. I did one of their courses and it gave me a peace of mind when my mind was busy, broken and exhausted. Help for Heroes was there for me in the bad times and the good times, such as singing together in the choir and competing with other veterans on the athletics tracks.