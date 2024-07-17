A former soldier who suffered from mental health issues due to warfare is due to hike across Dartmoor to help other military veterans and is asking others to join him.
Rob Shenton, 52, a former British Army major, has battled with depression and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for years and came close to ending his life. So, he is now planning a 25km hike from Okehampton on Saturday, September 14 in aid of Help for Heroes.
This charity provides recovery and support for veterans whose lives are affected by their service, no matter when or where they served.
The veteran of conflicts in Bosnia, Kosovo, Northern Ireland and Afghanistan said: “I’ve signed up to take part in the hike because I know what a difference the charity makes. So many veterans are suffering in silence and I’m hoping people will join me on the trek and raise money. I’d encourage anyone who likes hiking, or just fancies a new challenge, to go to the website to find out more. It’s for a really good cause.”
The route starts at the Pavilion in the Park, in Simmons Park, and will take participants over hills, rivers and woodland. Fellow hikers signing up will be given full support.
The mental and physical health benefits of exercise have been crucial in helping Rob who joined the Army in 1995 and was medically discharged in 2016 with PTSD.
Rob added: “I came back from an operational tour during which somebody that I had worked with had been killed. I went into a different job in the military, in a very different environment.
“I wasn’t giving myself time to reflect, look after myself and recover. My attitude was to plough on. I stopped looking after myself, stopped eating the right food, stopped exercising. My sleep suffered. My health declined and I got into a downward spiral.”
After leaving the Army, Rob, from the North West of England, was supported by Help for Heroes and its Hidden Wounds mental health service, while waiting for NHS help: “I never thought I would have to turn to a charity for support. But I am so glad they were there. I did one of their courses and it gave me a peace of mind when my mind was busy, broken and exhausted. Help for Heroes was there for me in the bad times and the good times, such as singing together in the choir and competing with other veterans on the athletics tracks.
“I was fairly lost early on in my veteran experience. Help for Heroes took me in with a few other veterans and we became good friends. That was invaluable.
“I do a lot of athletics now encouraged by Help for Heroes. I strongly believe there is a massive connection between physical fitness and mental fitness.”
There is a £40 registration fee per person and an individual fundraising target of £200 each. Signing up is now half price for a limited time - use the discount code ‘DARTMOOR50’ at checkout. For information on how to sign up visit: Heroes Hikes: Dartmoor | Help For Heroes