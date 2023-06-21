Steve, a former Royal Navy officer, Devon Tars shanty singer and keen yachtsman, said: ‘I’m honoured to be chosen to be a member on the town council. I am motivated to do something for the people of the town which I love. I have lived all over the world thanks to the Royal Navy. I was paid to study for a masters degree in California, which was generous of the navy. So, I lived on the beach, literally, and I’ve lived in Norway, for instance. Both desirable places to live, but I wouldn’t choose any where else than Tavistock. It’s wonderful place and it’s the people that make it so. I originally became a councilor on West Devon to do something for the community and feel I will be closer to the town if I can help through the town council.’