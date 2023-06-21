HE HAS lived all over the world, including some exotic and desirable places, but Tavistock is the place he has chosen to call home.
Cllr Steve Hipsey, a member of the town council since May’s local elections, has lived in California and Norway among other countries as part of his work with the Royal Navy. But Tavistock is where his heart lies and where he has been using his spare time either as a councillor, previously on West Devon Borough Council, or as a community-minded person working tirelessly on the litter-picking group Tidy Tavi and with the Tavistock Lions.
Steve, a former Royal Navy officer, Devon Tars shanty singer and keen yachtsman, said: ‘I’m honoured to be chosen to be a member on the town council. I am motivated to do something for the people of the town which I love. I have lived all over the world thanks to the Royal Navy. I was paid to study for a masters degree in California, which was generous of the navy. So, I lived on the beach, literally, and I’ve lived in Norway, for instance. Both desirable places to live, but I wouldn’t choose any where else than Tavistock. It’s wonderful place and it’s the people that make it so. I originally became a councilor on West Devon to do something for the community and feel I will be closer to the town if I can help through the town council.’
Cllr Hipsey, whose 27-year Royal Navy career involved underwater acoustics for submarine and surface ship detection, is keen on providing for the youth of the town. He said: ‘My guiding light as a young junior officer was a book which was essentially telling us to ‘just get things done’: as naval officers we are trained to act without talking about things too much. But I understand the council processes. I want to ensure the best possible play areas such as Bannawell Park and the Meadows. I also want us to help ensure the future for TASS and its funding for vital work.’