A HIGH-ACHIEVING former Royal Marine who inspires people with his exploits and determination has been presented with a British Ex-Forces in Business Awards lifetime achievement award – the ‘oscars’ of veterans in the workplaces.
Lee Spencer, of Horrabridge, famous for his world record ocean rowing achievements, was given the award at a ceremony in London.
He said: ‘I’m very humbled and amazed. It means a lot that someone felt strongly enough to nominate me.’
The Ex-Forces in Business Awards are the world’s largest celebration of ex-military personnel in second careers – recognising the value veterans add to businesses as well as the employers that support the transition of servicemen and women to civvy street.
Servicemen and women spend years adapting to roles and gaining valuable skills in their military careers. When they leave the Forces, these qualities can be put to good use in the business world.
Founded in 2017 by the Disruptive Media Group, and with editions in London and Glasgow, the Ex-Forces in Business Awards celebrate the achievements of veterans in the wider workforce. The awards highlight the military-gained skills and qualities of ex-forces personnel which can be shared as best practice.
Lee, who had to have a leg amputated after he was involved in a road traffic accident while he was trying to help at another crash, has inspired others through his fight back from injury and subsequent determination not to let adversity stop him achieving his ambitions.
His qualities have led him being chosen this summer as an official Guinness World Records mentor of youngsters to help them reach their goals. He already voluntarily gives inspirational speeches to school students and as he did not have any role models of his own when younger.