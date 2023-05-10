A TALENTED gardener from West Devon who began his interest in outdoor life in forestry work at a hotel garden is hitting the small screen at the end of this month.
Chris Hull, 30, formerly from Gulworthy and Tavistock, is due to appear with celebrity gardener Charlie Dimmock in the new BBC One series of Garden Rescue.
He said: ‘I can’t say much about the upcoming episodes being released yet but it’s been very exciting working with people like Charlie. She’s been wonderful, giving me tips on a totally new concept to me — designing gardens from scratch at speed for television.
‘It’s different from working with a garden owner in the longer term, so I’ve gained some skills and planning useful for my day job designing and building gardens for clients.’
Chris gained valuable experience studying ecology and conservation at Duchy College in Stoke Climsland and volunteering in the garden of highly respected plantsman John Bailey at Bere Alston.
He gained a degree in garden design at Sparsholt College, where Charlie Dimmock also studied. He then worked in industry and then set up his own business: Greenbook Landscape Design Ltd.
Chris admitted that he was not a natural academic and, although bright, did not thrive in the classroom, preferring to be outdoors: ‘I didn’t reach my potential at school and preferred being outdoors, getting my hands dirty.
‘I used to tag along with my stepdad Mark Jeffery, helping him with work for the Forestry Commission; logging, hedge laying and other rural crafts across Dartmoor and West Devon.’
His first gardening job aged only 15 was at the Horn of Plenty in Gulworthy, also gardening at home with his mum, Sharon Chadwick during free time. He plans to marry his childhood sweetheart Zoe soon and is happily joined in his work with Stella, his rescue dog.