A FORMER Devon and Cornwall police officer has denied downloading indecent images of children and will stand trial before a jury later this year.
John Bramwell, aged 53, of Pinhoe, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to making 47 indecent images of children when he appeared before Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.
The term ‘making’ refers to downloading from the internet.
He is a former sergeant in the Devon and Cornwall force who has left the police since the offences were allegedly committed in September to October 2021.
Judge Evans set a timetable for the progress of the case and trial date of December 14, 2023. He released him on bail and his next appearance with be at a further case management hearing on July 14.
Devon and Cornwall police released a statement at the time when Bramwell was charged in February this year which said: 'Bramwell was a Police Sergeant at the time of the alleged offences and is no longer an employee of Devon & Cornwall Police.'
Bramwell was not represented at this hearing but said he will be in the future.
Miss Kelly Scrivener, prosecuting, said further forensic work is continuing to obtain more evidence about the circumstances in which the images were allegedly downloaded.