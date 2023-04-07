Anyone wanting to get into the spirit of Easter today on Good Friday is invited to a spectacular walk to one of the highest located churches in West Devon this afternoon.
Families and anyone feeling fit enough to climb up the tor above Brentor village to St Michael's Church is encouraged to meet to watch or join in a re-enactment Christ's passion which involves carrying a heavy cross to the peak.
The Rev Hazel Butland, curate of Brentor Parish, said: 'For several years Brentor parish has re-enacted Christ's passion on Good Friday as the heavy cross is carried up the Tor to St Michael's,.
'This year, following the success of the Orthodox Christmas Service at St Michael's we have invited the Ukrainians to join us and the re-enactment will be in English and Ukrainian.'
Between 2pm and 3 pm Brentor and Gulworthy Parishes, with the help of Ukrainian refugees will be re-enacting the story of Good Friday using the booklet 'One Friday' and climbing 1,100 feet to the top of Brent Tor in the process.
The booklet comprises a series of 14 short Scripture readings performed and read as locals slowly climb up Brentor towards St Michael's as the heavy cross is carried to the top. The large cross will be placed with two other smaller crosses in front of the church. The event will finish with a re-enactment of 'Joseph of Arimathea' placing the body of our Lord Jesus in the crypt below the church.
After the physical exertions and the drama, there will then be a short reflective service in St Michael's at (approximately) 3pm. This year all the re-enactment will be in both English and Ukrainian.
The Rev Butland said: 'We would love as many people as possible to come and climb the Tor with us as we remember the Passion of our Lord.'
Everyone is gathering at the bottom of Brent Tor across the road from the carpark - near the large boulder- from about 1.45 pm.