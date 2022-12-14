A Q&A session providing first-hand experiences of the current situation in Ukraine that was due to take place tomorrow, on Thursday December 22 has now been cancelled.
The event that was going to be held at the Council Chambers in Callington Town Hall by Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine in conjunction with Callington Lions was going to feature a Ukraine-based UK journalist talking about experiences in Ukraine, however due to unforeseen circumstances the event will no longer be taking place.