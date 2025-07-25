A SPECIAL event on historic gramophones is coming to Okehampton.
The West of England branch of the City of London Phonograph and Gramophone Society are hosting the event at the Ockment Centre on Saturday, September 13 from 11am. There is a modest entry charge.
The event will feature local and internationally-known enthusiasts demonstrating fascinating vintage ‘talking machines’ with talks including a local collector’s reminiscences and a live demonstration of a wax cylinder recording.
Organiser Paul Morris, from Exeter, said: “Although the meeting is principally designed for members of our society, we welcome local people who would like to learn about what we do, who enjoy vintage technology and music and encourage anyone who would like to join our group for future meetings.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.