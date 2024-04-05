DEVON’S equivalent of equine royalty will be making an appearance at the Devon County Show next month.
The Mayor of Cockington, or Patrick the miniature Shetland Pony as he’s better know, is chomping at the bit to make his debut at the show and in particular to officiate the grand opening of the Crafts and Horticulture Marquee, on the first day of the 3-day event when it opens on May 16.
He will be clad in his bespoke mayoral robes, his custom-made glitter boots, and a gold chain and will munch his way through a ribbon made of carrots at the opening ceremony.
Patrick was voted in as Mayor by the residents of the South Devon of village Cockington in July 2022. He was bestowed with his official mayoral status, in recognition of his tireless commitment to the community, visiting schools, hospitals and care homes as a therapy pony.
‘Patrick just loves to be in the spotlight and is an absolute natural in front of the camera,’ explained Kirk, Patrick’s owner.
‘He’s already an international celebrity, with his own Facebook Page with 114,000 followers. He’s also been featured in countless newspapers and magazines and on TV channels across the world’.
Both Kirk and wife Hannah, are committed to ensuring that Patrick’s work schedule is carefully managed. ‘Patrick has helped so many people in so many different ways and he loves to do it but we never expect him to perform, only to do what he wants and always allowing him the space to do it,’ Kirk added.
‘His latest mission has been visits to schools where children can have a quiet time with him before they sit exams, which seems to really help them to cope with pre-exam nerves’.
Visitors to the Devon County Show will be able to purchase Patrick’s latest blockbuster book, ‘The Adventures of Patrick the Pony’, each copy signed with Patrick’s hoof print.
To find out more about Devon County Show, which runs from May 16 to 18 at the Westpoint showground visit www.devoncountyshow.co.uk