SNOW is heading our way tomorrow evening and into Wednesday morning according to the Met Office which has issued a Yellow Warning.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A period of snow is likely to cause some travel disruption during Wednesday.
‘Spells of snow reaching parts of southwest England late on Tuesday evening will then spread north during the early hours of Wednesday before clearing away eastwards during Wednesday daytime.
‘Many parts can expect accumulations of one to two cms of snow while over higher parts of southwest England, especially Bodmin Moor, Dartmoor and Exmoor, along with the hills and mountains of south Wales 5 to 10 cm of snow is likely for some.
‘Untreated surfaces are also expected to become icy.’’
The UK Health Security Agency has issued Level 2 and Level 3 Cold Weather Alerts for the whole of England. These are likely to be reviewed and extended in the coming days.
Devon comes under the Level 2 Alert calling for Alert and readiness