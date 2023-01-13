We’ve also been progressing a project as part of the Defra and Environment Agency ‘Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund’. Our project is looking at the value of our intertidal habitats along the tidal rivers and how we can attract private sector interest and investment in the nature-based services they provide. We now know that the total value of natural capital in the Tamar Valley AONB is over £39 million each year. This includes, for example, the value of climate regulation (natural carbon capture and storage), air pollution removal and natural flood regulation. Local businesses are showing a good deal of interest in how they can get involved.