Plans for a river festival for the Tamar Valley

‘If communities on the Tamar and in the Tamar Valley are invested in it and think it’s theirs and belongs to them then it will be a success and they will look after it. The ideas really do need to come from the community. If people want the community spaces to have live music then it will be a music festival, if people want to promote local artists and their work then we’ll do that. There is fabulous art and culture in the Tamar Valley. We want to find out what people want to see and what it’s for. We want to excite people about the Tamar Valley’.