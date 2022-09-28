MP sends out bathing survey
Wednesday 12th October 2022 11:00 am
Share
MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray (Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The freepost two-minute survey which asks the Calstock community questions such as whether they bathe in the water at Calstock or how they use the water, has been sent to support the river at Calstock being designated as bathing water. Answers from the survey will be used to support Councillor Sophie Westwood’s bid for Calstock to gain bathing water status. Sheryll is asking the residents for their support by completing the survey. Sheryll stated: ‘To gain this designation we need to show authorities evidence that people support the bathing water application’.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |