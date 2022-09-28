The freepost two-minute survey which asks the Calstock community questions such as whether they bathe in the water at Calstock or how they use the water, has been sent to support the river at Calstock being designated as bathing water. Answers from the survey will be used to support Councillor Sophie Westwood’s bid for Calstock to gain bathing water status. Sheryll is asking the residents for their support by completing the survey. Sheryll stated: ‘To gain this designation we need to show authorities evidence that people support the bathing water application’.