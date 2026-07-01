Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You are calmer than usual and more inclined to plan carefully instead of rushing ahead. This thoughtful mood serves you well. A household issue may resurface and call for practical attention. You could also be invited to join a community-minded group, giving your time and ideas a wider purpose.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You cannot do everything for everyone, and this week reminds you to ease up on yourself. Home, family and personal matters deserve more attention now. Conversations with an older relative feel especially important. Plans for decorating or renovating may gather pace, though timing still needs careful thought.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Stay sharp when travelling or moving about, and think before speaking if workplace tensions begin to rise. Practical thinking improves after the 12th, making your creative ideas more workable. Patience is needed on the 13th. By the weekend, kindness and helpfulness will prove your greatest strengths.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Misplaced items and delayed payments could test your patience, so keep careful track of what matters. The 14th is ideal for fresh resolutions, especially concerning image and presentation. An old idea for making money through a hobby gets another chance, and this time success seems much more likely.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Financial questions need careful handling now, and Mercury retrograde advises patience over speed. Missing papers or delays are possible. On the brighter side, a past opportunity may return for a second look. Do not resist the chance to revisit unfinished business. Taking your time brings the best outcome.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Delays, mistakes and awkward memories may frustrate you, especially if an old friend or former partner reappears unexpectedly. Still, this week offers a valuable chance for reflection. Learn from what has gone before, set stronger goals for the future and make a clear promise to finish well.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Attention is turning towards you, and influential people are beginning to notice your efforts. Even if the spotlight feels uncomfortable, do not step back. Simply being yourself is impressive enough. Finish what is already underway, because fresh opportunities from more than one direction are quietly approaching.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Travel strongly appeals, and an unexpected invitation may tempt you into new plans, even if life feels too busy already. Any chance to learn something new will be welcome. Publishing, media or educational matters may grow busier too, though patience is still needed before progress becomes obvious.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Life is lively and full of promise, and new openings could lead somewhere special if you stay patient. Influential people are willing to help, so make full use of that support. With Mercury still retrograde, double-check details, allow extra time and take nothing important for granted.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Togetherness is a strong theme now, and shared interests begin to open exciting new paths. If single, a recent acquaintance could soon feel very special. In established love, friendship and partnership blend beautifully. Meaningful talks around the 14th help set important family plans quietly but firmly in motion.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You already sense where confusion or delay may arise, and that foresight is your advantage. While others forget details or miss appointments, you can reduce problems through planning. Build in extra time, confirm arrangements and keep practical systems strong. Careful preparation now prevents needless stress later.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Frustrations and delays may arrive just as you suspected, especially if others begin wavering over promises. A practical friend proves helpful when plans wobble. Later, you may need a little distance from a colleague who tends to dominate. Setting limits helps you regain calm and confidence.
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