The coronation of King Charles III will be celebrated in style in Tavistock on May 6 with a fun-packed afternoon for all the family — billed as a scaled back version of last year’s hugely successful platinum jubilee celebrations.
Tavistock put on a great show over the four-day public holiday to celebrate the 70-year reign of the Queen in June last year and is set to do it again in honour of the new King.
King Charles has requested that community celebrations up and down the country begin after the formal religious ceremony of the coronation at Westminster Abbey is concluded.
Once the pageantry of the morning is complete, locals and visitors are invited to head into Tavistock to commemorate the occasion together as a community in a day full of nostalgia and fun.
A town street party will take place on Bedford Square. You will be invited to take a seat and listen to community and school choirs while enjoying a traditional cream tea. You can have a go at swing dancing — Mad About Swing will have the crowd gliding across the cobbles to the sounds of a bygone age.
There are plans to have some maypole dancing and an expert is being sought to teach schoolchildren special dances for the event.
There will be lots of entertainment on hand for all the family including a Punch & Judy Show and Rainbow Gecko will create fantastical bubbles.You can have a go at face painting before heading off to make a crown at the Guildhall.
There will be a variety of food available throughout town and in the Guildhall Car Park. Beer and Pimms will be on hand and the day will finish with toe tapping music from band Code Red.
Coronation celebrations will run from 1pm to- pm and street food and music festival from 5-8pm.
Janna Sanders, manager of Tavistock BID, said: ‘Following on from the huge success of our town platinum jubilee commemoration, we are now gearing up for the coronation of King Charles III with an afternoon of celebration for all the family.
‘While we are still planning some of the community involvement, all the events we already have planned will be free, meaning that everyone can be part of the day. Tavistock BID, Tavistock Town Council and Miss Ivy Events have come together to ensure that the community remembers it for a long time to come.
‘In line with the King’s wishes, things will not be as elaborate as they were last June. The flag parade we had where all the schoolchildren made flags and paraded them around the town was sensational.
‘This time the whole thing will be slightly scaled down and we won’t be having a flag parade but we hope the atmosphere will be just as buzzing.
‘We have not had maypole dancing in the square for years so we would love that to be a focus of the day.
‘We would be delighted to hear for anyone who has experience of this and may wish to help.’
Please contact Janna if you can help on 07970 795195.
For more information about the event, go to: www.visit-tavistock.co.uk/coronation