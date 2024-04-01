The sun is finally shining and spring has sprung, which means Boardmasters 2024 is just a few months away!
And the festival has just revealed its third and final wave of acts, completing the line up for 2024.
More than 40 artists including The Streets, Maisie Peters, Ghetts, Professor Green have now joined the huge line-up - which includes headliners Chase & Status, Sam Fender and Stormzy.
Shaping up to be the biggest Boardmasters yet, fans can check out the final billing, as well as stage splits, revealed as part of this month’s announcement.
Pioneers of UK garage, The Streets have cemented themselves as one of the most influential groups in British music culture since bursting onto the scene in 2002.
Maisie Peters’ innate talent for storytelling and relatable songs has seen her rack up over half a billion streams.
There will be tons to explore at this summer’s Boardmasters, including new festival stages, reimagined spaces, plenty of new places to discover and uncover.
That’s not to mention the best in international surfing as the Boardmasters Open supported by Rubicon Raw Energy with the WSL returns to Fistral Beach. Cornwall’s own surf and music festival, takes place from 7 - 11 August 2024 across two stunning sites in Newquay, Cornwall.
Steeped in heritage, Fistral is the world-famous home of British surfing, and the place where Boardmasters began back in 1981.
During the festival, Fistral Beach transforms into a vibrant surf festival complete with pro surf competitions, art installations, workshops, DJs and a bustling surf village. For the ninth consecutive year, the WSL will return for the Boardmasters Open supported by Rubicon Raw Energy.
The best of UK and international surfers will go head-to-head in the country’s biggest surf competition. Pro Surfers make their welcome return competing in the shortboard & longboard competitions. Plus, the next generation of groms will battle it out in the returning Junior Open competition.
Athletes can go to www.boardmasters.com/surfing to see full surf details and enter the competitions.
Boardmasters 11 stages which include a newly-designed and newly-located The View which does firmly what it says on the tin, offering the best views in the house overlooking the beautiful Watergate Bay. Plus, DJs will be taking to the decks down at The Point; the ultimate clubbing destination at Boardmasters which comes with an eye-popping new design and will this year sit alongside Unleashed presented by Drip for the unmissable after hours hot spot.
From the Keg & Pastonbury, The Boulevard, and daily Beach Cleans to Street Food, Pub Quizzes, Surf Screenings, Bingo, Karaoke, and Family Fun, there's an abundance of options of day to night activities.