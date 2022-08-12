Stannary Brass Band to play free concert in the park
Saturday 20th August 2022 4:00 pm
Share
(TINDLE )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
TAVISTOCK’S Stannary Brass Band will be playing a free concert at the bandstand in the Meadows on Sunday, August 21.
The band will be playing at the invitation of the town mayor Paul Ward from 2pm to 4pm.
The bandstand has recently been repaired and is just the right location for music to be played, they said.
‘We won’t be selling tickets just entertaining people.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |