The Stannary Brass Band Tavistock are staging a Christmas Concert in St Eustachius Church in Tavistock on Saturday, December 16 at 7.30 pm.
The evening will begin with a performance from the band's training section followed by the main band playing various musical works that will get your feet tapping and put you in the mood for Christmas.
Tickets can be purchased from Stags Estate Agents in Bedford Square and cost £7 for adults and £3 for children.
The band has vacancies for beginners who would be able to start at band practice on January 10 after the band's Christmas break.
If you would like to come along and have a go you are very welcome to join them. As an incentive to children, the band will refund the cost of any child's ticket for the Christmas concert if your child subsequently comes along to join a band session.
No previous experience is required, just a commitment to trying. All ages are welcome. There are no membership fees and the band are able to lend an instrument at no charge. They meet on Wednesday evening at Mount Kelly Prep from 6.15pm. Experienced players are also very welcome at main band practice which starts at 7.30pm.
Full details, contact information and directions can be found on the website – stannarybrassbandtavistock.org.uk