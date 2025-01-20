The award-winning film, Shalborne, will be exclusively screened in Merlin Cinemas across Devon and Cornwall this January – including one in Okehampton.
The screenings will feature a Q&A with Devon-based writer and director, Caroline Corrie, after the film which will give audiences the opportunity to delve into the making of local film creation.
Caroline Corrie, will bring her extensive experience as a trained actress and filmmaker to her debut feature, drawing inspiration from her local surroundings.
Craig May, Merlin Cinemas’ film programmer, said: “It’s a privilege to support local filmmakers and share stories that highlight the breathtaking scenery of Devon and Cornwall.
“Shalborne exemplifies the creativity and dedication of independent filmmaking, and we’re thrilled to welcome Caroline Corrie for these screenings.”
The film and Q&A will be showing in cinemas across Devon and Cornwall this month with a showing at New Carlton Cinema in Okehampton on January 30, 7.30pm.
Tickets are now available at merlincinemas.co.uk